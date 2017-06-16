NHLPA board voting on raise of salary cap ceiling to $75M

The NHLPA’s Executive Board is voting on raising the NHL’s salary cap ceiling to $75 million, according to Sportsnet’s John Shannon.

The new Upper Limit would be a roughly 2.5 per cent increase of the $73-million figure currently in place.

An announcement on the vote could come as soon as Friday, Shannon reports.

According to CapFriendly.com, the Chicago Blackhawks are currently the only team above the ceiling, with a $77,520,628 projected cap hit.