Watch: Predators’ Bonino dresses as hockey fan to get autographs

Nashville forward Nick Bonino and his wife went as hockey fans for Halloween and managed to get some autographs from fellow Predators.

The cheeky, “genius” manoeuvre was (thankfully) caught on video by none other than P.K. Subban.

@NickBonino and his wife Lauren took it too a level that every athlete would understand and appreciate! Just genius! #seekers@predsnhl pic.twitter.com/XDqJl84FDp — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) November 1, 2017

Bonino later said that in the two hours spent on Nashville’s Broadway, 15 autographs were collected.

Defenceman Ryan Ellis and forward Matt Irwin were among those who wouldn’t sign.

Goaltenders Juuse Saros (Robin) and Pekka Rinne (the blonde bully from Karate Kid?) would.