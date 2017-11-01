Watch: Predators’ Bonino dresses as hockey fan to get autographs

David Amber and Colby Armstrong take a look at some of the incredible costumes by NHL stars this season and even one former player who ricked a legendary 80's get up.

Nashville forward Nick Bonino and his wife went as hockey fans for Halloween and managed to get some autographs from fellow Predators.

The cheeky, “genius” manoeuvre was (thankfully) caught on video by none other than P.K. Subban.

Bonino later said that in the two hours spent on Nashville’s Broadway, 15 autographs were collected.

Defenceman Ryan Ellis and forward Matt Irwin were among those who wouldn’t sign.

Goaltenders Juuse Saros (Robin) and Pekka Rinne (the blonde bully from Karate Kid?) would.

