Nikita Soshnikov (upper-body) out, Leivo in for Leafs Saturday

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nikita Soshnikov will sit out Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens with an upper-body injury.

The 23-year-old took a big hit from New Jersey Devils defenceman Jon Merrill and went hard into the end boards on Friday. He was able to finish the game.

Forward Josh Leivo will take Soshnikov's spot in Toronto's lineup.

Leivo, also 23, has eight points (seven goals, one assists) in 29 career NHL games, while Soshnikov has four points (one goal, three assists) in 29 games this season.