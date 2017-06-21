Oilers captain Connor McDavid wins Ted Lindsay Award

LAS VEGAS – The first trophy of the NHL awards show has been handed out to Connor McDavid.

The Edmonton captain won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the most outstanding player chosen in a vote by NHL players association members. The 20-year-old NHL scoring champion also is a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the league’s MVP.

The 91-year-old Lindsay was in attendance for the presentation, flanked by Mario Lemieux and Mark Messier.