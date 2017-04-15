Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom left Game 2 after shot block, did not return

The Edmonton Oilers are giving the San Jose Sharks a good series early on, but there’s a little bit of concern seeping in after a key player had to leave early in Game 2.

Defenceman Oscar Klefbom was killing a penalty midway through the third period and blocked a Brent Burns shot with the inside of his leg. Klefbom struggled to get off the ice and was in noticeable pain on the bench before he left for the dressing room.

Klefbom appeared to walk on his own down the tunnel, although he was limping on his way off the bench.

The 23-year-old had a career year for the Oilers, registering 12 goals and 38 points in 82 games, and lead all Oilers in average time on ice per game at 22:22.

Edmonton won Game 2 by a 2-0 score, evening their first round series at one.