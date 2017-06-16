Oilers ink Jujhar Khaira to two-year contract extension

Edmonton Oilers' Jujhar Khaira (54) has signed an extension with the team. (Codie McLachlan/CP)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Khaira appeared in 10 games for the Oilers in 2016-17, averaging 9:15 of ice time per contest. The Surrey, B.C., native scored one goal on 10 shots. He also suited up for 15 games in 2015-16.

The 22-year-old was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2012 draft.

June 16, 2017

|

Jujhar Khaira
Left Wing
AGE: 22
LENGTH:
2 Years
CONTRACT TYPE:
Contract Extension
SALARY CAP HIT:
N/A
TOTAL:
N/A