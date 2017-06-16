Oilers ink Jujhar Khaira to two-year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Khaira appeared in 10 games for the Oilers in 2016-17, averaging 9:15 of ice time per contest. The Surrey, B.C., native scored one goal on 10 shots. He also suited up for 15 games in 2015-16.

The 22-year-old was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2012 draft.