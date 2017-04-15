Oilers recall defenceman Griffin Reinhart from Condors

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Griffin Reinhart from American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors on Saturday.

Reinhart, 23, has 21 points including seven goals with Bakersfield this season, with two game-winning goals.

Reinhart has appeared in 37 NHL games, with two assists. In 2015-16, he played in 29 games for Edmonton. He also appeared in one playoff game with the New York Islanders in 2015.

The native of North Vancouver, B.C., played for Canada at two world junior hockey championships (2013, 2014) and captained the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings to a Memorial Cup in 2014.

Reinhart was acquired by the Oilers in a trade with the Islanders on June 26, 2015.