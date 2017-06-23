Oilers sign Kris Russell to four-year contract extension

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Kris Russell (Jason Franson/CP)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Kris Russell to a four-year contract extension, Sportsnet has confirmed.

The deal is worth $16 million total, with an average annual value of $4 million.

Russell, 30, signed with the Oilers as a free agent last October on a one-year, $3.1 million contract. He tallied one goal and 12 assists in 68 games during the 2016–17 regular season, and added four assists in 13 playoff games.

June 23, 2017

