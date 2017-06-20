Ottawa Senators 2017 NHL Draft preview

A couple of factors could incentivize the Ottawa Senators to trade down from the 28th-overall position.

Making an unexpected run to the East final meant sliding down the first-round ladder. And while you can find a good player at No. 28 (see below), it’s not like Ottawa is holding a highly coveted position. The Sens also have just four total selections in the entire 2017 derby, so moving their best one in favour of adding a couple more in, say, the second and third rounds could make sense.

Ottawa has actually traded a pair of recent first-rounders in the past 12 months (2013 selection Curtis Lazar is now in Calgary, while 2011 pick Mika Zibanejad is with the Rangers), perhaps indicating things haven’t always gone according to plan at the draft table. That said, the Senators look as though they killed it in 2015 when they used two first-round picks on Thomas Chabot and Colin White.

2017 draft picks

28

47 (from CGY)

121

183

Top 3 prospects currently in the system

Thomas Chabot, D – The world junior MVP could be a factor on Ottawa’s blue-line next fall.

Colin White, C – Solid two-way centre may have a one-year AHL apprenticeship, but he’s going to move the needle for Sens down the road.

Logan Brown, C – Lanky six-foot-six pivot will likely play one more season of major junior.

Two players who may be available in Round 1

Aleksi Heponiemi, C, Swift Current (WHL) – Slick, playmaking Finn had 86 points in 72 games as a ‘Dub’ rookie.

Jake Oettinger, G, Boston University (NCAA) – Six-foot-four, 1998-born goalie could be long-term replacement plan for 36-year-old Craig Anderson.

Best 28th overall picks in NHL history

Corey Perry (Anaheim, 2003) – Member of the Triple Gold club, 2010-11 league MVP and leading goal-scorer. One of the best sandpaper and skill mixes ever seen.

Mike Richter (New York Rangers, 1985) – Backstopped the Rangers to their drought-busting 1994 Cup championship and was monumental in groundbreaking Team USA win at the 1996 World Cup.

Justin Williams (Philadelphia, 2000) – Mr. Game 7 is singlehandedly trying to keep the idea of clutch alive. A three-time Cup winner with the Canes and Kings.

Other notable picks at 28th overall

• Guy Chouinard, Atlanta Flames, 1974

• Matt Niskanen, Dallas, 2005

• Nick Foligno, Ottawa, 2006

• Charlie Coyle, San Jose, 2010

Worst 28th overall picks in NHL history

Brad Gassoff (Vancouver, 1975) – Yes, Gassoff played 122 more NHL games than some other 28th picks, but the next selection was Danny Gare to Buffalo and he netted 354 goals in a 13-season career. Whoops!

Nick Petrecki (San Jose, 2007) – Played one game on defence for the Sharks.

Brad DeFauw (Carolina Hurricanes, 1997) – With their second pick as the Hurricanes, the old Hartford Whalers organization drafted a big left-winger who just couldn’t score.

History of picking 28th overall

Nick Foligno, LW (2006) – Fair to say the Sens are one-for-one in this slot. While Foligno never fully found himself in Ottawa, he’s had seasons of 31 and 26 goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 2012 trade that sent him to Ohio landed the Senators valuable blue-liner Marc Methot in a deal that benefited both players and clubs.