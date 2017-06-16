Ottawa Senators announce 2017-18 pre-season schedule

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
The Ottawa Senators announced their 2017-18 pre-season schedule on Friday, including two home games, three on the road and a Kraft Hockeyville matchup.
The Sens’ six-game pre-season kicks off at the Canadian Tire Centre with the first of a home-and-home Battle of Ontario clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs and includes a game against the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 25 in O’Leary, P.E.I., as part of Kraft Hockeyville before wrapping up in Montreal versus the Canadiens on Sept. 30.
Here’s a full look at the schedule:
Monday, Sept. 18
Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Sept. 19
Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 23
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. ET
Monday, Sept. 25
New Jersey vs. Ottawa (at O’Leary, P.E.I.), 6:30 p.m. ET