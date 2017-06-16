Ottawa Senators announce 2017-18 pre-season schedule

The Ottawa Senators announced their 2017-18 pre-season schedule on Friday, including two home games, three on the road and a Kraft Hockeyville matchup.

The Sens’ six-game pre-season kicks off at the Canadian Tire Centre with the first of a home-and-home Battle of Ontario clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs and includes a game against the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 25 in O’Leary, P.E.I., as part of Kraft Hockeyville before wrapping up in Montreal versus the Canadiens on Sept. 30.

Here’s a full look at the schedule:

Monday, Sept. 18

Toronto at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Ottawa at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 25

New Jersey vs. Ottawa (at O’Leary, P.E.I.), 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 30

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. ET