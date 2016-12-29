Ottawa Senators celebrate Daniel Alfredsson in jersey retirement ceremony

Daniel Alfredsson returned to Ottawa Thursday night for a special ceremony that ended with his jersey being retired by the Senators franchise.

The team’s all-time leader in goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108) was given a long standing ovation and was presented with a painting before he spoke and returned thanks to the crowd.

You can watch the best moments of the ceremony at the top of this page and some of the best moments from Alfredsson’s career below.