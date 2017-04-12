Senators hold Bruins to zero shots in second period, lose anyway

The Boston Bruins made a little history in the second period against the Ottawa Senators — though not the kind they’d like to have made.

Part of what made Boston a favourite to win this series and, for some, a sneaky dark horse pick overall, was their ability to generate shots. Only the Pittsburgh Penguins averaged more than Boston’s 33.2 shots per game on the season. At 5-on-5 hockey, only the Los Angeles Kings had a better Corsi percentage all regular season than the Bruins.

And though the Bruins started Game 1 strong, outshooting the Sens 14-9 in the first period, but failing to get on the board, it all took a turn for the worse in the second period.

The Senators held the Bruins to zero shots, setting a franchise-best for Ottawa, and a post-expansion franchise worst for the Bruins.

Naturally, the Senators' social media account couldn't let this opportunity get away, and threw shade at the Bruins after that period.

It's early, but advantage Senators.

The Sens dominated the second and took the lead on a Bobby Ryan goal, his first since February 16. He only had 13 all season.

UPDATE: The Bruins came back to outshoot Ottawa 11-6 in the third period, and outscored them 2-0 in the final frame to win Game 1 by a 2-1 score.