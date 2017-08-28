Ottawa Senators release list of 23 players invited to rookie camp

The Ottawa Senators surprised many people by reaching the Eastern Conference final last season and the start of the journey to get that far again begins in early September with the opening of rookie camp and tournament.

On Monday morning, the Senators released a list of 23 players who will take part in the 2017 rookie camp and represent the team at a round-robin tournament from Sept. 8-10 at Toronto’s Ricoh Coliseum, where they’ll play against prospects for the Maple Leafs and Canadiens.

According to the team 13 of these players were drafted by the Senators, one was obtained via trade, three were signed as free agents and six players will be participating under tryout agreements.

The Senators group is headlined by Thomas Chabot, 20, who was the 18th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft and has perhaps the best shot at cracking Ottawa’s opening night lineup. Chabot scored 45 points in 34 QMJHL games for the Saint John Sea Dogs last season and was a leader for Canada at the WJC. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound defenceman will be looking to make his case to take Marc Methot’s spot in this year’s lineup.

Here is the full list of Senators rookies who will be at the camp and tournament.

Goaltenders: Marcus Hogberg (Linköping – SHL, Binghamton – AHL), Jordan Hollett (Regina – WHL).

Defencemen: Charles-David Beaudoin (UQTR – OUA, Tulsa – ECHL, Binghamton – AHL), Thomas Chabot (Saint John – QMJHL, Ottawa – NHL), Cody Donaghey (Charlottetown – QMJHL, Sherbrooke – QMJHL), Andreas Englund (Binghamton – AHL, Ottawa – NHL), Macoy Erkamps (Wichita – ECHL, Binghamton – AHL), Christian Jaros (Luleå – SHL), Maxime Lajoie (Swift Current – WHL), Jordan Murray (New Brunswick – AUS, Binghamton – AHL).

Forwards: Drake Batherson (Cape Breton – QMJHL), Logan Brown (Windsor – OHL), Filip Chlapik (Charlottetown – QMJHL), Bobby Dow (Kemptville – CCHL), Alex Formenton (London – OHL), Gabriel Gagne (Wichita – ECHL, Binghamton – AHL), Matteo Gennaro (Calgary – WHL), Parker Kelly (Prince Albert – WHL), Jack Rodewald (Wichita – ECHL, Binghamton – AHL), Pius Suter (Zurich SC – Swiss-A), Jordan Topping (Tri-City – WHL), Colin White (Boston College – H-East, Binghamton – AHL, Ottawa – NHL).

Prospects for the Senators, Leafs and Habs will play each other once across three days at this year’s rookie tournament. The schedule for that event is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 8: Montreal vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9: Ottawa vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10: Toronto vs. Ottawa, 4 p.m.