P.K. Subban faces ‘potential surgery’ with undisclosed injury

There is beginning to be some concern about the health status of Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban.

Subban has not played since Dec. 15 when he skated a full 25:14. Since then he has missed seven games with what the team has called an upper-body injury. The subject was broached by Elliotte Friedman on Saturday’s Headlines segment.

“The word is that [Subban] has a herniated disc, which the Predators have not confirmed or denied that that is the actual injury,” Friedman said. “He skated yesterday; it didn’t go well. He skated again today and the word is it didn’t go well again. The Predators, their doctors and Subban will meet Sunday and decide a course of action. One choice is to wait it out and to see if he can come back to health that way. The other is potential surgery and that could knock him out for a long time which nobody wants to see.

“There is obvious concern for the future of his season.”

Nashville has struggled this season as expectations rose after a successful 2015-16 and after the acquisition of Subban in the offseason. They currently sit one point out of a wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Subban has played 29 games this season, scoring seven goals and 17 points.