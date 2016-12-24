P.K. Subban takes his gift-giving sleigh to Nashville

P.K. Subban is at it again.

It’s not just the player that the Nashville Predators received in the offseason but a celebrated philanthropist. Last year on Christmas, this NHL defenceman surprised kids at a Montreal hospital with gifts galore. This holiday season, he took his sleigh to Tennessee — literally.

Watch as Subban takes a group of children with sickle cell disease from Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Centre to the Predators’ team store to pick out anything off the shelf. Sounds like a movie script. He enlists fellow rear guard Roman Josi to help and in the process, gives these kids the time of their lives.

They sing, they dab, they pretend to know who Roman Josi is. It’s a blast.

This video is particularly helpful if you're stuffed up and need to relieve your sinuses with a good cry.

Way to go, P.K.