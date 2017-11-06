Panthers assign 2017 first-round pick Owen Tippett to OHL

The Florida Panthers have assigned 2017 first-round pick Owen Tippett to the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL.

Tippett, 18, appeared in seven games with the Panthers this season scoring one goal. He had 44 goals and 75 points in 60 games with the Steelheads last season.

“Owen was impressive in his time with our club and has a bright future with the Panthers,” said Panthers general manager Dale Tallon in a press release. “This was a tough decision, but we think it’s best for his long-term development.”

The news comes the same day that the Edmonton Oilers assigned 2017 first-round pick Kailer Yamamoto to the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL.