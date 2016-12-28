Panthers’ Barkov to miss ‘a few days’ with lower-body injury

Aleksander Barkov would leave the game and not return after taking this shot to the ribs.

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is expected to miss a few days with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Tom Rowe.

During the second period of the Panthers’ shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday Barkov took a point shot from teammate Keith Yandle to the ribs. He did not return.

Rowe went on to say that a corresponding roster move would be made ahead of the team's game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The 21-year-old leads the Panthers with 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) this season.

Marner, Andersen lead Maple Leafs to shootout win over Panthers

Marner happy to win nail-biter against Panthers