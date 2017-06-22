Panthers hire former NHL defenceman Chris Pronger as senior adviser

The Florida Panthers have hired former NHL defenceman Chris Pronger as a senior adviser to its president of hockey operations.

Pronger, 42, joins the Panthers after spending the past three years with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

The physical defenceman recorded 698 points over his 18-year NHL career with the Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers. A five-time all-star, the Dryden, Ont., native won the Hart and Norris Trophy in 2000 and captured his only Stanley Cup in 2007, when the Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators.

Pronger also collected two Olympic gold medals while playing for Team Canada in 2002 and 2010. Earlier this year he was named to the NHL Centennial’s list of 100 greatest players.

In Florida he’ll work under team president and general manager Dale Tallon.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with and learn from an executive with the track record that Dale has,” Pronger said in a press release. “I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help the Panthers work towards winning the Stanley Cup.”