Panthers hire Jack Capuano as associate coach

The Florida Panthers have hired Jack Capuano as an associate coach, the team announced Friday.

Capuano, 50, spent over a decade with the New York Islanders, serving as head coach from 2010 to ’17 and assistant coach in 2005-06. He also spent several years with the club’s AHL affiliate.

The native of Cranston, R.I., owns a 227-192-64 regular-season coaching record in the NHL and has guided the Islanders to three playoff appearances.

Capuano joins Chris Pronger as a new addition to the Panthers’ staff. Pronger, a former NHL defenceman, was hired on Thursday as a senior adviser to the president.