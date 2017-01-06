Panthers’ Luongo, Bjugstad both injured Friday

The Florida Panthers have lost goaltender Roberto Luongo and forward Nick Bjugstad for the remainder of Friday’s game against the Nashville Predators.

Luongo (upper-body) was reportedly injured during warmup, forcing James Reimer to start and Panthers’ account executive Bobby Segin to strap on the pads as an emergency backup.

The 37-year-old has an 11-10-5 record this season and remains just one win away from passing the great Terry Sawchuk for fifth on the NHL's all-time wins list.

Bjugstad was forced to leave during the first period with a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old has struggled to stay healthy this season, not making his debut until Nov. 22 due to a broken hand suffered in pre-season.

He has just one goal and one assist in 20 games.