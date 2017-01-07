Panthers’ Nick Bjugstad placed on injured reserve

The Florida Panthers placed forward Nick Bjugstad on injured reserve Saturday with a lower-body injury.

Both Bjugstad and goaltender Roberto Luongo were injured in Friday’s win against the Nashville Predators. Goaltender Sam Brittain was recalled from the East Coast Hockey League in a corresponding move.

Bjugstad left in the first period with a lower-body injury while Luongo, who was scheduled to start against the Predators, suffered an upper-body injury during warm-up.

This is the second time this season that Bjugstad has missed time due to injury. A broken-hand suffered in pre-season has limited him to just 21 games during which he only had one goal and one assist.

Brittain's call-up suggests that Luongo will be unable to play in Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins.