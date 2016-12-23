Panthers’ Smith out with concussion after Kronwall hit

Watch as Niklas Kronwall makes Reilly Smith pay after a suicide pass.

Florida Panthers forward Reilly Smith will miss 7-10 days with a concussion following a hit from Detroit Red Wings’ defenceman Niklas Kronwall in the second period of Friday’s game.

Smith, 25, has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 34 games played this season.

The Panthers will be off until Dec. 28 when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

 

