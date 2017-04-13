Penguins’ Fleury to start Game 2, ‘no timeframe’ for Murray’s return

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury got an unexpected start in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he’s already gotten the nod for Game 2.

Fleury was initially set to backup Matt Murray as the Penguins began their series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but a lower-body injury suffered during warmups ahead of Wednesday’s game sent Murray to the locker room and placed Fleury in the post-season spotlight.

Head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters on Thursday that there is “no timeframe” for his return.

Fleury, known this year as the best backup in the league, made 31 saves to backstop the Penguins to a 3-1 victory. This comes one year after Murray took over the top spot following a late-season injury to Fleury. The rookie netminder backstopped Pittsburgh to the Stanley Cup and held on to the No. 1 position throughout most of the 2016-17 campaign.