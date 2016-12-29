Penguins’ Matt Murray suffers lower-body injury vs. Hurricanes

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes and was unable to finish the game.

Marc-Andre Fleury came in to start the third period in place of Murray, who made 25 stops before exiting the game.

“Matt got hurt at the end of the second. He went out with a lower-body injury. I don’t have an update yet,” head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters after the game.

Murray was still able to return to the bench, however, as he watched Fleury help the Penguins pick up a 3-2 comeback victory.

The 22-year-old has a 13-3-1 record on the season with a 2.14 goals against average and .928 save percentage.