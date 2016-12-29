Penguins’ Matt Murray week-to-week with a lower-body injury

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan announced Thursday that goaltender Matt Murray is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Murray left Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes after the second period before Marc-Andre Fleury took over to start the third.

This is not the first time the 22-year-old has been injured this season. He missed the first month of the season because of a broken hand he suffered while playing for Team North America in the World Cup of Hockey.

If he does miss multiple weeks for the second time this year, his Calder Trophy chances will surely be diminished after such an outstanding start.

In 19 games played this season, Murray has compiled a 13-3-1 record with a 2.18 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.