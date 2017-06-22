Penguins re-sign defenceman Chad Ruhwedel to two-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenceman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

The deal, which runs through the 2018-19 season, has an average annual value of $650,000.

The 27-year-old played in a career-high 34 regular-season games this past season, scoring two goals and 10 points. He appeared in six post-season games, but did not score, as the Penguins went on to win the Stanley Cup.