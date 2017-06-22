Penguins re-sign defenceman Chad Ruhwedel to two-year deal

Doug MacLean joins The Jeff Blair Show to offer his view on all the draft picks being exchanged and what the Leafs might do with their pick.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed defenceman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

The deal, which runs through the 2018-19 season, has an average annual value of $650,000.

The 27-year-old played in a career-high 34 regular-season games this past season, scoring two goals and 10 points. He appeared in six post-season games, but did not score, as the Penguins went on to win the Stanley Cup.

More from Sportsnet
Down Goes Brown: Expansion draft winners and losers
Sean McIndoe
Breaking down the Vegas Golden Knights roster using analytics
Andrew Berkshire

June 22, 2017

|

Chad Ruhwedel
Defence
AGE: 27
LENGTH:
2 Years
CONTRACT TYPE:
Re-signing
SALARY CAP HIT:
N/A
TOTAL:
N/A