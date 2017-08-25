Penguins sign forward Jay McClement to PTO

The Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing in veteran centre Jay McClement on a professional tryout contract.

McClement has spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he provided faceoff and penalty killing expertise.

The 34-year-old has also played with St. Louis, Colorado, and Toronto in his 12-season NHL career.

He has 90 goals and 244 points 906 career NHL games and has a 51.9 per cent career faceoff winning percentage.