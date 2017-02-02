Penguins unveil ‘Pittsburgh Gold’ uniforms for Stadium Series matchup

If you tune in to the upcoming NHL Stadium Series matchup at Heinz Field and see some seriously bright gold on your television screen, don’t adjust your colour settings.

The Penguins will host their cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers in “Pittsburgh Gold” uniforms that the club unveiled Thursday.

“I love the color,” Penguins winger Bryan Rust, who skated with the getup on Wednesday, said in a press release. “I think I like the bright yellow helmets the most. It’s something different … something you don’t see too often.”

In case you missed it late last year, here’s a look at what the Flyers will don for the Feb. 25 outdoor game, celebrating 50 years of existence for both franchises.