Auston Matthews was born in California and raised in Arizona, making this the coldest game he’s ever played in. But as the temperature dipped Matthews seemed to heat up, impressing his many fans every time he touched the puck. The dynamic rookie seemed destined to be the one to send these fans home happy.

When he scored Toronto’s fourth goal to make the score 4-1 in the third, the building was jumping. But it was Matthews’ overtime winner that solidified his greatness. “That’s why we f***ing drafted him!” a fan wearing a TML onesie told his friends as he spiked a Stella Artois can on the floor. It wasn’t his prettiest goal, but it didn’t matter.

The only player who earned a similar fan response as Matthews was No. 99. It seemed fitting that “The Great One” would be received as warmly as “The Next One.”