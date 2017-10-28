Poor Phil Kessel gets quite a fright in Halloween prank

Phil Kessel scored his 300th career goal in overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Winnipeg Jets 2-1.

Halloween can be a scary time of year, especially for Phil Kessel.

The Pittsburgh Penguins winger proved to be an easy target for teammate Ryan Reaves, who put on a creepy clown mask and waited inside their hotel room.

Phil was not thrilled:

It’s probably no coincidence that Kessel is involved in most of the Penguins’ pranks—his reactions are gold, and he’s a great sport about it. (Remember this locker room prank, courtesy of Evgeni Malkin?)

No word yet on a possible revenge plot from Phil, but there’s still plenty of time before Halloween. Stay tuned—and stay alert, Phil.

