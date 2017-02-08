Predators’ Cody McLeod won’t be suspended for hit on Sven Baertschi

Nashville Predators forward Cody McLeod threw a questionable hit on Vancouver’s Sven Baertschi Tuesday night that left the Canucks forward concussed and forced him out of the rest of the game.

There was some question whether McLeod would receive supplementary discipline for the hit, but according to the Vancouver Province, the league is calling it an “accidental collision” so there will be no follow-up punishment.

It was certainly a blindside hit, but that is no longer a determining factor when considering discipline. The hit, which should probably at least have been an interference penalty, appeared to also make direct contact with Baertschi’s head and the Canucks forward did not see McLeod coming.

And although McLeod is not looking at Baertschi prior to or when contact was made, Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said after the game “I think he knew he was there.”

McLeod, who was acquired by the Predators in a trade with Colorado earlier this season, has three points and 26 penalty minutes in 11 games with the Predators. He was last suspended in October of 2013 when he had to sit five games after boarding Detroit's Niklas Kronwall.