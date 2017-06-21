Predators’ David Poile named NHL’s general manager of the year

Nashville general manager David Poile has been named the NHL’s top executive, and Columbus coach John Tortorella has won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach.

Poile was recognized after the Predators’ first Western Conference title and Stanley Cup Final appearance. Poile is the only GM in Predators history, patiently building the Sun Belt franchise into a powerhouse with a solid foundation in the community.

In his first full season in Columbus, Tortorella led the Blue Jackets’ revival for their best record ever and their first playoff appearance since 2014, even leading the overall NHL standings earlier in the season. The American coach also won the Adams award in 2004.