Predators’ James Neal placed on IR, Frederick Gaudreau recalled

Forward James Neal has been placed on injured reserve by the Nashville Predators.

Neal has missed his team’s past two games with an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old leads the Predators with 14 goals this season.

Nashville has recalled Frederick Gaudreau from AHL Milwaukee to serve in Neal's absence.

Gaudreau has five goals and nine assists in 24 games with the Admirals, and has appeared in eight games with Nashville this season, registering one assist.

The 23-year-old was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent in January of 2016.