Predators’ Kyle Turris thanks Senators, fans in tweet

Nashville Predators centre Kyle Turris thanked the Senators and their fans in a tweet Tuesday morning, saying he’s grateful to have called Ottawa home.

He also mentioned former general manager Bryan Murray, who died Aug. 12 from colon cancer.

Turris was dealt to Nashville on Sunday in a three-way trade that sent Matt Duchene to Ottawa and a number of prospects and draft picks to the Colorado Avalanche.

The 28-year-old Turris, who joined the Senators in a December 2011 trade from Phoenix, was active in the Ottawa community.