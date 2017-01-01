Predators place Subban on IR; will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks

The Nashville Predators have placed defenceman P.K. Subban on injured reserve, the team announced Sunday. He will be reevaluated in two-to-three weeks.

Subban hasn’t played since Dec. 15 with what the team has only described as an upper body injury. During the Headlines segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman reported that Subban may have a herniated disk in his back which could require surgery.

“The Predators, their doctors and Subban will meet Sunday and decide a course of action,” Friedman said. “One choice is to wait it out and to see if he can come back to health that way. The other is potential surgery and that could knock him out for a long time which nobody wants to see.”

Subban has seven goals and 10 assists in 29 games with Nashville, his first season with the team since being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens for Shea Weber in June. The injury means Subban will miss Tuesday’s game against his former team.