Predators sign defenceman Joonas Lyytinen to entry-level deal

Joonas Lyytinen. (Darren Calabrese/AP)

NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed defenceman Joonas Lyytinen to a two-year, entry-level contract.
   
The Predators announced the deal Monday.
   
The 22-year-old Lyytinen just played his fourth season with KalPa in the Finnish League where he tied for seventh with eighth goals among defencemen. He helped the team to a silver medal with seven points in 18 post-season games.
   
He also played for Finland in the 2015 World Junior Championship with current Predators goalie Juuse Saros. Lyytinen was the 132nd pick overall in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

More from Sportsnet
Chad Johnson shares scouting report on new Flames goalie Mike Smith
Emily Sadler
9 defence targets: Maple Leafs could strike trade through Vegas
Luke Fox

June 19, 2017

|

Joonas Lyytinen
LENGTH:
2 Years
CONTRACT TYPE:
Entry-Level Deal
SALARY CAP HIT:
N/A
TOTAL:
N/A