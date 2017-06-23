Prospect of Interest: The 411 on Michael Rasmussen

Michael Rasmussen is one of the biggest players in this draft class. In fact, only two players in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings are listed as being taller and just 10 are listed as heavier but he’s more than simply a big body.

The Tri-City Americans forward is dangerous near the net as evidenced by his 32 goals, 15 of which came on the man advantage, in 50 games in 2016-17.

“He’s playing with much more confidence this season. He’s adapted to playing a bigger role and playing heavy minutes against opponents’ top lines and defence,” NHL Central Scouting’s John Williams said. “The game has slowed down for him a little bit and he’s just that much more poised. He can take that extra bit of time and understands he can take that time to make plays and score goals.”

Here is some more on Rasmussen.

Age on June 23: 18

Current Team: Tri-City Americans, WHL

Position: Centre

Shoots: Left

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 215 pounds

From: Surrey, B.C.

NHL Central Scouting Rank (North American): 5

Jeff Marek’s Take: “A big-bodied centreman who blends power and skill. Lot’s of points on the PP, needs to get stronger 5v5.”

His season was cut short due to injury

Rasmussen fractured his left wrist in February and it ended his season early. He wasn’t cleared to participate in the fitness tests at the Scouting Combine since he’s still wearing a cast. His injury is a potential concern, naturally, but it didn’t cause him to drop in the NHL Central Scouting final rankings. He finished No. 5 among North American skaters after being ranked sixth in the midterm rankings.

“I think teams know what I can do on the ice,” he told reporters in Buffalo. “But I have no control over the situation. Wherever I’m taken, I’ll be happy.”

He studies Mats Sundin on film

Rasmussen is a power forward who compares his style to Mats Sundin. He watches the former Toronto Maple Leafs captain on video, and like Sundin, he has excellent puck skills to go along with his size.

“I like the way he played,” Rasmussen said of Sundin. “He had good hands in front of the net, went to the tough areas, worked hard and skated really well for a big man,” Rasmussen told NHL.com. “If I can be a little bit like him, I think that’ll be good.”

His impressive hand-eye coordination was on display when he represented Team Orr in January.

He’s open to playing in Las Vegas

The Golden Knights were one of the teams Rasmussen met with during the Scouting Combine week. He had some nice things to say about the city, including that he has even played there before. The Golden Knights pick sixth, 13th and 15th overall so it’s well within the realm of possibility Rasmussen ends up there.