Radulov, Canadiens take down Maple Leafs in thriller

Watch as Mitch Marner sets up Tyler Bozak with a great no-look pass.

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre.

Alexander Radulov led the way with one goal and one assists, while Carey Price made 33 saves in the victory.

Mitch Marner had three assists, while James van Riemsdyk had one goal and two assists in a losing effort for the Maple Leafs.

More to come.

