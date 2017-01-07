Rangers rally back in third to stun Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michael Grabner scored on a breakaway with 17 seconds left, and the New York Rangers rallied for a dramatic 5-4 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

The shot through Curtis McElhinney‘s pads capped a furious comeback that included three unanswered third-period goals from New York, which handed the Blue Jackets their second straight loss after a captivating 16-game winning streak.

Grabner and Adam Clendening each had two goals and Oscar Lindberg also scored for the Rangers, who moved within a point of Columbus at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

Columbus got goals from Markus Nutivaara, Cam Atkinson, Scott Hartnell and Lukas Sedlak but was badly outplayed by New York in the frenetic third period.

Henrik Lundqvist stopped 33 shots for the Rangers. McElhinney, who subbed for Sergei Bobrovsky in the first of back-to-back home games, had 29 saves, but was juked by Grabner on a rush and couldn't stop the game-winner.

The Blue Jackets got off to a fast start after their win streak was stopped by a 5-0 loss at Washington on Thursday night.

Nutivaara wound up and rocketed a slap shot past Lundqvist from just inside the blue line at 1:54 of the first. The Blue Jackets got another goal just 10 seconds into a power play when Sam Gagner slid a pass across the mouth of the goal and Atkinson slammed it home for his team-leading 19th goal at 4:37.

The Rangers made it 2-1 when Lindberg got his first goal of the season on a rush, lifting the puck over McElhinney's shoulder from the right circle with 14:01 gone in the first.

Gagner got another slick assist less than 2 minutes later when he took the puck away from Kevin Klein deep in the Rangers' zone and passed it out from behind the net to Hartnell, who batted it out of the air and into the net. That put Columbus up 3-1 at the end of the first.

Columbus extended the lead 3 minutes into the second when Lukas Sedlak carried the puck over the blue line on a rush and juked Lundqvist with a shot between the pads.

The rest of the game was all New York.

Grabner answered just over a minute later with a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush. Clendening netted his first two goals of the season in the third period, setting up Grabner's dramatic dash.

NOTES: The Rangers lead the NHL in goals with 144. ... New York ended an eight-game home winning streak for Columbus. ... Bobrovsky is expected to play Sunday against Philadelphia. ... New York F Rick Nash (groin) missed his eighth straight game because of a groin injury. Nash is the Blue Jackets' career scoring leader (289 goals, 547 points). He was drafted in 2002 and traded away in 2012, a deal that brought Brandon Dubinsky to the Jackets. ... Rangers D Marc Staal missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Blue Jackets' home attendance was up 20 per cent in December over last year.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Host Toronto on Friday.

Blue Jackets: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.