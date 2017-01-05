Red Wings’ Smith, Kronwall leave game with injury

The Detroit Red Wings lost two defencemen for the third period of Wednesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, as both Brendan Smith and Niklas Kronwall were forced to leave with injury.

Smith left in the second period after a collision with the Ducks' Cam Fowler, who was assessed a minor for interference on the play.

He had to be helped off the ice and was not able to put any weight on his right knee.

Smith has already missed 12 games with an injury to the same knee this season.

As for Kronwall, it was not immediately clear how he was injured, but he was also forced to leave the game in the second.

Kronwall has missed several games this season with a nagging knee injury.

Smith, 27, has five points in 23 games this season, while Kronwall, 35, has three assists in 24 games.