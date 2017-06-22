Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Arizona Coyotes, head coach Dave Tippett parting ways
HC’s Doug MacLean weighs in on the Arizona Coyotes’ handling of the Shane Doan situation, says they have to make it look like it was Shane’s idea, and then convince him to move into a player development role with the club.
The Arizona Coyotes and longtime head coach Dave Tippett have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Thursday night.
Tippett had been behind the Coyotes bench since the 2009-10 season and won a Jack Adams award in his first year with the club. The Coyotes made the playoffs in the first three years of Tippett’s tenure, but have not accomplished the feat in the last five.
There is no immediate replacement for Dave Tippett in ARIZ. The Coyotes' coaching job will be open and they will search for a replacement
“On behalf of the entire Coyotes organization, I would like to sincerely thank Tip for all of his hard work and the many contributions he made to our organization,” Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway said in a statement. “Tip is a man of high character and we are very grateful for his leadership during his tenure as our head coach. Ultimately, we have some philosophical differences on how to build our team. Therefore, we mutually agreed that it is in everyone’s best interest to have a coaching change in order to move our franchise forward.”
Word is that the biggest issue with Dave Tippett and #coyotes "parting ways," was contract considerations. A lot of uncertainty in Arizona.
The former winger of the Hartford Whalers compiled a 282-257-83 as head coach of the Coyotes and reached the Western Conference Final in 2011-12 before losing to the Los Angeles Kings, who went on to win the Stanley Cup.
“After some thoughtful discussions with [Barroway], we both agreed that it was best for me to move on,” Tippett said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Coyotes and wish Andy and the entire organization all the best in the future.”
Tippett and the Coyotes agreed to a new five-year contract in May 2016.