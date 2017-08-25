Report: Ex-Flames coach Bob Hartley to lead Latvia for five more years

Former NHL bench boss Bob Hartley will coach the Latvian national team for another five years, according to IIHF.com.

Latvian Hockey Federation president Aigars Kalvitis announced Hartley’s new five-year deal at the Congress of the Latvian Hockey Federation on Thursday, according to IIHF.com’s Martin Merk, indicating the former Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames coach has agreed to terms and will soon officially sign on.

Hartley joined the Latvian team in 2016 after a four-season stint in Calgary, during which time he led the Flames to their first playoff appearance in half a decade.

Prior to his Flames tenure, Hartley coached the Atlanta Thrashers and Colorado Avalanche — winning a Stanley Cup with the latter in 2001 — and also netted a 2012 championship as head coach of Switzerland’s Zurich Lions.

Latvia finished in 10th place at the 2017 World Championship with Hartley at the helm, posting a record of 3-3-1 at the tournament. He’ll continue to lead the team as they compete in the 2018 World Championship, and as they attempt to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics after missing out on the 2018 iteration.