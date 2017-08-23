Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Report: Leafs show interest in Russian defenceman Igor Ozhiganov
Toronto Maple Leaf great Wendel Clark joined the Jeff Blair Show to discuss his trade to Quebec and his experience with the franchise, on how the NHL has changed since he played and quickly touching on the Maple Leafs going into a new year.
Ozhiganov, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound defenceman, was never drafted to the NHL and has spent the past two seasons with CSKA Moscow. He scored 22 points in 50 games in 2016-17 to establish a career high in Russia’s top league.
Under contract with CSKA for one more season, Ozhiganov wouldn’t be able to join an NHL team until the 2018-19 season. It’s worth noting that this would be a similar situation to when the Leafs brought Nikita Zaitsev over from Russia for his age 25 season. Reports of the team’s interest in him started to come out while Zaitsev was still under contract in Russia.
Igor Ozhiganov, who is being linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2018/19 season, is most famous in the KHL for this goal: pic.twitter.com/KhdlK5tiVa