Report: Maple Leafs interested in Golden Knights defenceman Nate Schmidt

The Toronto Maple Leafs could look to the Vegas Golden Knights to bolster their blue line. According to Louis Jean of TVA Sports, Nate Schmidt has piqued the interest of Lou Lamoriello & co.

Schmidt was the player selected by Vegas at Wednesday’s expansion draft off the Washington Capitals roster. The St. Cloud, Minn., native is a pending restricted free agent in need of a new contract and a raise. His cap hit in each of the past two seasons has been $812,500.

The 25-year-old had three goals, 14 assists in 60 games this past season, averaged 15:28 of ice-time per night and played primarily with Brooks Orpik in the regular season. He also suited up for 11 of the Capitals’ 13 playoff games, four of which were against the Maple Leafs in the opening round.

George McPhee currently has a surplus of defencemen and the Vegas general manager has already traded away two of them, sending Trevor van Riemsdyk to the Carolina Hurricanes and David Schlemko to the Montreal Canadiens.

The Maple Leafs have also been connected with Colin Miller, the former Boston Bruins player selected by the Golden Knights Wednesday. Miller, unlike Schmidt, is a right-shot defender who has a history with Maple Leafs assistant GM Kyle Dubas from their days with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.