Report: NHL close to finalizing games in Sweden, China

The NHL is close to finalizing talks with the players’ association that would bring games to Sweden and China next season, according to ESPN’s Scott Burnside.

If approved, Stockholm, Sweden would play host to the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche for two regular-season games in November, while China would host the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings for two pre-season contests.

The NHLPA is currently discussing the proposal with players and the executive board and a decision will likely be made in two weeks, according to the report.

Sweden is a notable destination for the Senators and Avalanche given that both team captains, Erik Karlsson and Gabriel Landeskog, respectively, are from the country.