Report: Oilers’ Yamamoto a healthy scratch for second straight game

Rookie forward Kailer Yamamoto will reportedly be a healthy scratch for a second straight game when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Jack Michaels, who does play-by-play for the Oilers, tweeted that the team will be going with the same lineup from Thursday against the Dallas Stars. That means Jussi Jokinen, who replaced Yamamoto in the lineup on Thursday, will also play on Saturday.

Yamamoto, 19, was drafted by the Oilers in the first round, 22nd overall in June. In seven games this season, he has no goals and three assists.

He is still eligible to be returned to his junior club, the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. If the Oilers return him to Spokane before he plays his 10th NHL game, the first year of his three-year entry-level contract will slide to next season.