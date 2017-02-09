Report: Red Wings’ Jonathan Ericsson out six to eight weeks

Detroit Red Wings defenceman Jonathan Ericsson will reportedly miss the next six to eight weeks with a fractured wrist, according to Helene St. James.

Ericsson was hit from behind by Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom at 15:51 of the first period. Backstrom received a boarding minor on the play.

The Red Wings had previously tweeted that there’s no timetable for Ecrisson’s return.

The 32-year-old has one goal and eight assists through 50 games this season.