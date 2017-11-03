Retired NHL referee Kerry Fraser announces cancer diagnosis

Retired NHL referee Kerry Fraser announced Friday that he has an incurable form of cancer.

The 65-year-old learned 10 days ago that he had a rare chronic blood disorder called essential thrombocythemia. It is in the leukemia family and can, in rare instances, evolve into myelofibrosis or acute leukemia.

Fraser revealed the diagnosis in a story on NHL.com and wrote that he was told it’s possible to “live a normal life for many years,” despite being afflicted.

“I consider myself blessed that this rare disease was diagnosed before I had a stroke or heart attack,” Fraser wrote. “At 65, I was planning on living a healthy, full life for many more years. Now that I know I have this disease I can take extra precautions to keep my blood thinner and hopefully prevent a blood clot from hitting my heart or brain.

“My family gives me strength and a good reason to prioritize my goals in life. My faith gives me the peace to know that all is in God’s hands.”

Fraser retired in 2010 after 30 years as a referee in the league.