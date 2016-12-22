Roberto Luongo out Thursday, day-to-day with injury

Jaromir Jagr had three assists to pull into a tie for second place on the NHL's career points list, and Roberto Luongo stopped 33 shots to pull into a tie with Terry Sawchuk for career wins, as the Panthers edged the Sabres in a shootout.

Roberto Luongo will not be in the lineup for the Florida Panthers Thursday. He is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

According to the Sun Sentinel, James Reimer will get the start in goal against the Boston Bruins. Mike McKenna was recalled from the AHL on an emergency basis.

Luongo picked up the win in Tuesday’s shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres, one in which he was involved in two collisions that may have led to an injury.

