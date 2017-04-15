Ron and Don: In praise of Kassian, the ‘wrecking force’

Don Cherry is among those who were thoroughly impressed with the work of Zack Kassian on Friday night.

The Edmonton Oilers winger had perhaps the finest performance of his career, contributing everywhere on the ice in his team’s Game 2 win over the San Jose Sharks that tied the series at one game apiece.

He scored a short-handed marker, recorded four shots on goal and six hits, won board battles and even killed penalties.

“This guy is a wrecking force out there,” said Cherry during Coach’s Corner on Saturday.

Kassian’s eventful Friday night also provided redemption for the embattled Windsor native, whose struggles are outlined in this piece by Sportsnet’s Mark Spector.

The 26-year-old Kassian has been sober for almost two years now, reversing a career that was in trouble following a late-night car wreck in 2015.

“I don’t know if I’m as strong a man as he is,” said Oilers teammate Mark Letestu on Friday. “What he’s gone through… He’s resurrected his career. It’s really a nice story.”

Game 3 of the first-round matchup between the Oilers and Sharks is set for Sunday at 10 p.m. ET in San Jose.